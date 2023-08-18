Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.95

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Square Enix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $624.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

