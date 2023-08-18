Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

SQSP opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,310 shares of company stock worth $10,054,478. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,015,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

