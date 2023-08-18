STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

