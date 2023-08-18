Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 17217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Down 66.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84.
About Standard Mercantile Acquisition
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Mercantile Acquisition
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.