Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.