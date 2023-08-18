Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.04

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$91.04 and last traded at C$90.95, with a volume of 63177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.61.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.5876 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

