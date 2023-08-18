Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Star Equity has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,228,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,228,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,257.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 290,017 shares of company stock worth $326,496 and have sold 43,690 shares worth $60,736.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

