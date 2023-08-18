Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

