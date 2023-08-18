STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.67 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.77 million and $9.67 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

