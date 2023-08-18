Steadfast Group Limited (SDF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on September 20th

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17.
In related news, insider Gregory Rynenberg sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.84), for a total value of A$502,350.00 ($326,201.30). 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.
