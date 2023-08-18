Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SCM opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $314.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

