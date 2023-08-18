Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCCAF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

