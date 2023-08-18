Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $119.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

