Stifel Nicolaus Trims Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price to C$32.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRRWF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Park Lawn

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $17.24 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

