StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Astronics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Astronics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Astronics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

