StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.9 %

AxoGen stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.64. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

