StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
AxoGen Stock Up 1.9 %
AxoGen stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.64. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $13.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.