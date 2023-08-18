StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
