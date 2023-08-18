StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

