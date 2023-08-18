StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,817. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.