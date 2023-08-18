StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $180.16.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
