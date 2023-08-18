StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $180.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $2,002,250. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

