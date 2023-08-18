StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

