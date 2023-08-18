StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.77.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTCH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 1,968,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,000. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.