StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.59. 9,560,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

