StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 482,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 8,707,975 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.