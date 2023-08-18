StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.