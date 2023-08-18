StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.