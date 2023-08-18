StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a PE ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.10. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.