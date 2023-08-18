StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 1,861,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,662,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

