StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,456. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,350,424 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.