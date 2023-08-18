StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

TDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

TDW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 825,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at $198,422,273.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 167,033 shares of company stock worth $10,431,595. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

