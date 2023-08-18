StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Acacia Research Price Performance
Shares of ACTG opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.