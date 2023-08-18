StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acacia Research Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 188.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

