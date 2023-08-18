StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BFAM opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

