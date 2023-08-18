StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,559,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.