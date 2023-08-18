StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KODK
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.