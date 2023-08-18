StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KODK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 250,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,471. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $379.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

