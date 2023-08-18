StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

FMS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.