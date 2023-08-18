StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

