StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.26. 120,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

