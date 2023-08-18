StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.94.

MRO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 4,218,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

