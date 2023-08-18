StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.64. 154,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.08. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.