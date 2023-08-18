StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.64. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 149.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

