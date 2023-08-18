StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.64.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 324,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,241. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.