StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 276,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

