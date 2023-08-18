StockNews.com Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.05.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

