StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Stock Down 7.6 %

STNE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 251,888 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 321,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 224,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

