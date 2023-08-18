Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

