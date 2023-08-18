Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Up 1.1%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €49.25 ($53.53) and last traded at €49.05 ($53.32). Approximately 4,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.50 ($52.72).

Stratec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The company has a market cap of $596.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.03.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

