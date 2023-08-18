Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.