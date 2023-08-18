Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.