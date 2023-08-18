Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $0.43

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $191,451.50 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.44054465 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $257,007.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

