Strike One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00037423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,854,003 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

