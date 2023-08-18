STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.12

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.12 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 198.04 ($2.51). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.52), with a volume of 11,222 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVG
STV Group Trading Down 0.5 %
STV Group Company Profile
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.