STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.12

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.12 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 198.04 ($2.51). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.52), with a volume of 11,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.51 million, a PE ratio of 536.54 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

