Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG remained flat at $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,138,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

